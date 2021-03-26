Arunachal: Hullabaloo over APSSB results, clarification follows

ITANAGAR- Announcement results of Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) for LDC, JSA, record keeper/record clerk/computer operator and stockman on Wednesday, like many competitive examinations’ outcome in the state, run into controversy.

Interestingly, same roll numbers appeared to have qualified for many separate posts in provisionally shortlisted candidates which were notified on March 21 last. This had showered many queries on APSSB, whose secretary Santosh Kumar Rai, responding to the so called controversy clarified that the APSSB had shortlisted candidates and after conducting the written examinations.

“Advertisement for various posts was issued on 08.01.19 which had specifically mentioned that “combined examination for more than one related posts, the preference order of the posts by the candidate will be obtained at the time of document verification. Preference of post/department shall be taken from the candidates who qualify the written exam and skill test (wherever applicable) after declaration of final result on the basis of merit-cum-preference.”

However, 258 candidates were shortlisted for LDC against vaccines of 86 while 27 each were shortlisted for keeper/record clerk/computer operator and JSA against vaccines of 9 each respectively.

The inclusion of roll numbers across different post is due to fact that candidates are provisionally eligible for those posts they have applied for. This has been done to ensure that the candidates get fair opportunity for all posts at each stage of examination before his/her final selection against a particular post based on merit-cum-preference. For example, if a candidate has applied for both LDC and JSA, his/her name could appear in all above four categories given s/he scores high in the written test.