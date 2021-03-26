Arunachal: Disaster Managment sanctioned relief fund Longliang fire victims

ITANAGAR- The Disaster Management department has sanctioned an amount of Rs1, 16, 47,800.00 for fire victims of Longliang under Tirap district. informed Dani Salu , Secretary Disaster Managment.

In a press release secretary DM Dani Salu informed that ex gratia to the next of kin who lost lives will be granted after receipt of all the required documents like succession certificate etc from DC Tirap.

A massive fire broke on March 18 which caused death of two persons including a 6 year old girl. Further 114 houses were completely destroyed and 6 houses were partially destroyed.

“The relief for the fire victim was promptly approved by state government under Chief Minister Pema Khandu who also holds the portfolio of disaster management department,” informed secretary Salu.

He also shared that a high level team headed by Deputy CM Chowna Mein will be visiting Longliang on Saturday.