Arunachal: V-SAT to be installed in schools to overcome requirment of subject teachers- Taba Tedir

ITANAGAR- Minister of Education Taba Tedir in a press conference on Friday informed that ‘V-Sat’ to be installed in 311 schools both government and private of the state by the Ministry of Information & Technology (IT) in order to over-come the requirement of some particular subject teachers.

He also informed that the education department will soon be initiating ‘Arunachal Teachers Transfer & Posting Policy’ by online transfer & posting of teachers for better development and to overcome the difficulties of the transferring process under a program ‘Mission Shiksha’ aas par with NEP 2021.

As the state government has announced the year 2021 ‘Year of Education’ during the state budget session earlier, following which the education department is planning to initiate a road map of Arunachal Education under ‘Mission Shiksha’, the program to work phase wise on six sections of the education systems including infrastructure, Teacher’s training, Technology intervention ICT & Digital initiative, Early Childhood Care & Education (ECCE), continuous performances evaluation system for teachers, and transfer & posting policy, he added.

Read This Also- Arunachal: Commissioning of VSATs in Govt Schools will be a game-changer in education field- CS

Also, to implement the new Education Policy’2020 in the state for which the department had created a ‘Task Force’ under the chairmanship of Commissioner Education and its members are professors of RGU, NIT and NERIST, directors of education, over-all all the academicians of the state in order to develop a report which is estimated to be submitted by 15 April next, and accordingly the new policy will be initiated which was approved by the Government of India earlier.

He said that the new education policy is beneficial for the state as it provides pre-primary educations in the form of Early-Childhood Care Education (ECCE) which will be delivered through a significantly expanded and strengthened system of early-childhood education institutions for good and strong education foundation of a child.

Meanwhile, addressing media persons, Tedir informed that there are total of 353 vacant posts of teacher, out of which 80 nos. of PGT and 273 nos. of TGT, and these vacant posts will be sent to APPSC for soon recruitment.

Further, he clarifies on the viral social media video from East Kameng regarding bogus teacher informing that the lady (in the video) has changed her statement during ground investigation by the Deputy Commissioner (DC), East Kameng to the particular school.

“She stated that there were no teacher present at school as the school was under shutdown due to Covid-19 pandemic but since, the school has re-opened the teachers are back to their duty”, he added

Tedir said that strict action will be taken against those individual (teacher) indulging into any unfair means or any kind of bogus teacher while informing that the department had ordered DCs of all district to do inspections on regular bases of the government schools and to submit report to ensure that all the matters pertaining to land allotment are expedited, whether teachers are on their duty, and over-all status of the institution etc.

Also the department had requested to issue an iCard to each government teachers from its respective institution and to display names of all teachers and staffs in the school notice board in order to avoid any kind of bogus employee, he added

Minister claims that after re-introducing the state board examination for classes V & VIII and Pre-board for classes X & XII, the state had witnessed a good result in comparative to last few years

Regarding the salary hike of 22% for the vocational teachers, the minister said that the department has sent the issue to financial department, and due to financial obstacles it is on hold, hopefully in coming days the state financial status will be better to initiate the 22% salary hike.