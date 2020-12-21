NAHARLAGUN: A devastating fire mishap which reportedly occurred in wee hours today have devour a government quarter in Doimukh sub-division of Papum Pare district. Inform an official.

Doimukh Police station officer incharge Inspector Inya Ete inform that as per information received with Doimukh Police station the fire mishap occurred at around 4 AM to 4.30 AM.

The fire broke out in the government quarter of one Tayer Mami (Nurse) wife of Tayer Tatum, near UD guest house, Doimukh.

One govt. quarter Type-II allotted to Tayer Mami including three motorcycle were completely gutted down, but there was no any causality as per information. OC said.

All the household belonging and other essential items of the house was also completely gutted in the devastating fire mishap. He said.

The source of fire could not be ascertain. OC further said.