Arunachal: AAPLU rededicate to work for the cause of labour community

NIRJULI: The All Arunachal Pradesh Labour’s Union (AAPLU) today affirm to work for the cause of labour community for its welfare and benefits.

While unfurling the union flag on the occasion of 8th foundation day here at its headquarter today, AAPLU President Dana Tadu said that the motto of our union to work for development of labour community and welfare of its members who are working hard for building infrastructure and other important projects and schemes in various government and private sectors. He said.

Terming the Labour force is the biggest force who are working with a dedication and are part of nation development. We should always look forward for the wellbeing of its members Tadu added.

The union strongly in favour of implementation of labour related benefit for the welfare of the workforce of the state who are who are the builder of state, region and country. Tadu further said.

Other executive members of the union also spoke on the occasion and rededicate themselves for welfare fo labour community and development of state and country.