Arunachal: Niba Hospital celebrates 21st Foundation Day

NAHARLAUGN: Remembering the founder of the Niba hospital late Dr. Taba Nirmali, the doctors, nurses and other staff of hospital celebrated the 21st foundation day of the hospital by providing fruits to the indoor patients followed by social service in and around the hospital.

The hospital was first initiated by late Nirmali in the year 21 December 1999 with the capacity of 10 bedded and two specialist doctors. Now the hospital has increases up to 70 bedded with 7 specialist doctors and many other staffs, informed Dr. Chetha Langkhun. Medicine specialist.

For the last 2 decades, the institute has been rendering valuable service to the people of the state in meeting their healthcare needs, said staff. The hospital has well equipped with the many modern technology machines and equipments. he added.

Later on the group discussion was also held among the staffs to strengthen and understand effectiveness of duty for the greater interest of the hospital.