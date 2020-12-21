Arunachal: Jikke Tako launches construction work of bridge over Kumey River at Kuwa camp 

PALIN: Tali MLA Jikke Tako launched the construction of bridge over Kumey River at Kuwa camp on Saturday. The bridge is the lifeline of Tali and Pipsorang circle and its early completion is his priority, he said. Speaking on the occasion, he advised the engineers to complete the work within a time frame of 45 days.

He also visited the site for construction of bridge at Sanglum which will connect Ruhi village with villages on the right bank of Kumey river. Once completed it will shorten the distance of Ruhi and adjoining villages to Palin town without having to cross via Tali headquarters.

Later, Tako inspected the ongoing PMGSY Road connecting Lendi to Naomi village. He sought the reasons for stoppage of the work and suggested the officers to sort out any differences with the local people.

This must be ensured for smooth flow of the work and the people of this area also deserves good road, he added.

He also boosted the morale of the officers by extending his full support for every developmental activities of his constituency.

The local MLA was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner, Kra Daadi S. Miji, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Tali Kipa Raja, Admin officers and other departmental officers.