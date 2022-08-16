Arunachal CM virtually flags off Mission Krishi Veer

ITANAGAR- Chief Minister Pema Khandu today virtually flagged off the Mission Krishi Veer, and first consignment of vegetables from SHGs and women groups for the Army personnel stationed in Arunachal Pradesh from three locations – Bolung in Lower Dibang Valley, Chug village in West Kameng and Gunanagar in Namsai district.

Touted as Mission Krishi Veer, it was announced in this year’s budget announcement in order to boost the state’s rural economy.

Khandu had been advocating a system to supply vegetables and fruits to the huge contingents of Army and para-military personnel stationed in Arunachal Pradesh directly from local farmers. Mission Krishi Veer is just that system now in place.

To begin with a MoU has been signed between Arunachal Pradesh Marketing Board (APMB), Arunachal State Rural Livelihood Mission (ArSRLM) and Tawang and Jang LAMPS. As per the agreement APMB will facilitate between SHGs registered under ArSRLM and LAMPS for implementation of the ambitious scheme and supply the local surplus production to the Indian Army in the state.

Congratulating the stakeholders, Khandu expressed optimism that the Mission Krishiveer will enhance the income of local farmers and encourage them to professionally take up farming.

“The Indian Army and paramilitary forces have a huge presence in the state and demand huge quantity of fruits and vegetables for daily consumption. Till now they have been procuring their demands from other states as there is no proper system in our state for such purchase in bulk. I have always believed that if the forces could be made customers of our local produces, it would hugely benefit our farmers,” he said.

Khandu observed that as with every new initiative, this too would face teething problems and take time to become a well-oiled system but expressed hope that with officials of departments like Agriculture, Horticulture, ArSRLM and APMB working sincerely in tandem on the field this would become a great success story in the future.

“Let’s begin with a small step. Let’s choose QA/QC products for the start as the Indian Army is quite strict with quality. Slowly as the system falls in place, we can go for supply of all other products including meat, fishes, eggs, milk, etc,” he advised.

Agriculture Minister Tage Taki said that the new initiative would prove a boon to local farmers by bringing market to their doorstep, besides strengthening the brotherhood among the soldiers and civilians.

“It would be our responsibility to keep the supply regular without fail as the demand would be huge. And also the ‘customer’ will be very strict,” he added and wished the mission a grand success.

Approximately calculated, about 50000 soldiers are stationed in Kameng sector alone and another 50000 in rest of Arunachal Pradesh.

APMB CEO Okit Palling informed that at the moment the demand is about 17 tons of fruits and 23 tons of vegetables per day of which only 8-10% is sourced from Arunachal Pradesh.

On the other hand he said, there are about 1.17 lakh farmers in the state cultivating about 5.4 lakh hectares across Arunachal Pradesh producing over 330 tons of fruits and 390 tons of vegetables per day.

“The only missing link is the inadequate logistical network and cohesion among various stake holders, which we intend to put in place,” Palling added.

The state government has placed a revolving fund of Rs 4 Crore to mobilize the Mission Krishi-Veer.