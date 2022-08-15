76th Independence Day celebrations in Arunachal Pradesh

ITANAGAR: Along with the rest of the country the 75th Independence Day was celebrated in Arunachal Pradesh with joy and enthusiasm. The main celebration was held at IG Park in Itanagar.

While greeting the people, the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu in his address said, ” This year Arunachal Pradesh has reached an important milestone, i.e., Golden Jubilee year, marking fifty years of the naming of Arunachal Pradesh and getting a distinct political identity as the country celebrates Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav of India’s Independence. This special moment in our state’s history provides us an opportunity to celebrate our glorious past and plan for the future ahead.

The Chief Minister said, Arunachal Pradesh today is an ideal example of wholesome development. It is the vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas that the State is witnessing development on all fronts, empowering those on the margins.

From overhauling of infra facilities, health and education system, good governance to the welfare of children, women and farmers, Arunachal Pradesh is writing a new chapter of progress in the promotion of local values, ethos and ethics. Indeed, Arunachal is witnessing it’s resurgent and rising phase. All credit for this goes to Team Arunachal for working tirelessly and aligning with our vision for a HAPPY ARUNACHAL, he added.

TAWANG- The 76th Independence day was celebrated with full enthusiasm and patriotic colour in Tawang district. MLA Tawang Shri Tsering Tashi hoisted the national flag at district headquarters Tawang while MLA Lumla Jambey Tashi and Zila Chair person Leki Gombu hoisted the national flag at Lumla and Jang sub divisional headquarters respectively.

MLA Tawang Tsering Tashi remembered the freedom fighters and all those who contributed for the development of the country. Speaking on development of education sector in Tawang district, he congratulated Principal and faculty members of Dorjee Khandu Govt college,Tawang for giving continous good result since last few . MLA Tawang raised his concern for drug abuse and pollution and appealed the general public to keep Tawang clean.

