Arunachal: CCLCOSL conducts Swachh Bharat Mission programme in Polo park

NAHARLAGUN: The capital complex labour co-operative society limited (CCLCOSL) carried out Swachh Bharat Mission at Polo park here in the city as mass awareness drive against the ill affect of the drug menace affecting the society specially the youths and also to use the bamboo made product instead of other plastic and other items which are affecting the environment.

Arunachal Pradesh Bamboo Research Development Agency (APBRDA) Chairman Tungri Effa, Vive Chairman Kuru Tai attended the programme as chief guest and guest of honour respectively.

Both of them emphasize the use of bamboo in local use and also appeal the general people to stop the forest fire so that environment and forest remain.

Itanagar Municipal corporation (IMC) Commissioner Cheechung Chukhu, Registrar of Cooperative society Tai Kaye also address the gathering and ask people to maintain cleanliness and hygiene to remain fit and fine with a healthy body and sound mind.

CCLCOSL Chairman Tadar Dowa, Office Secretary Kipa Tam, APWU Secretary General Tadar Chai also address the gathering.

Local handicraft made of bamboo were also demonstrated on the occasion as a part of encouragement toward local for vocal and atma nirvar bharat.