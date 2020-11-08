Arunachal: Theft case of Maharishi Residential Public School, accused arrested with stolen money 

DOIMUKH: In a major breakthrough in the theft case of around Rs 2 lakhs from Maharishi Residential Public School, Amba, Doimukh, the Papum Pare district police has claimed to solved the case and arrested the accused and recovered the stolen money.

The Doimukh Police in a message said that one Anupal Gogoi from Simalguri, North Lakhimpur district, Assam was arrested on November 04 by the Investigation Officer of the case SI Balkar Singh, OC PS Doimukh Inspector Inya Ete and the team under the close supervision of Bomken Basar, SDPO, Doimukh and Dr. Neelam Nega, SP, Papumpare (Rural) Dist.

The arrested person was working as caretaker of the school. The police team has recovered a cash of Rs 20000/- one Motor cycle, a mobile phone and a TV(Sony) from the arrested person which were purchased from the stolen money.

The stolen amount was collected as school fees and for books and dress by the school authority. With this DMK PS C/No. 84/2020 U/S 381 IPC is solved. The sources informed.

The accused is under judicial custody and further investigation is being done. the police sources said.

In an another case of the Doimukh Police station one Mondira Narzary, age 14 years, D/o Kalen Narzary who went missing on May 31st from Doimukh was recovered on 06/11/2020 from North Lakhimpur area of Assam by Doimukh police.

The girls has been handed over to her parents after medical examination. With this DMK PS C/No. 46/2020, U/S 363 IPC is solved. The Doimukh police station sources added.