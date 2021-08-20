Arunachal: ATA Shi-Yomi unit calls on Speaker PD Sona

ADVERTISEMENT

MECHUKA- Arunachal Teachers’ Association (ATA) Shi-Yomi district unit team led by General Secretary Cheeden Goiba and Assistant General Secretary Sonam Mosing called on State Assembly Speaker P D Sona on Friday at his residential office at Mechukha.

During the meeting, the ATA members apprised the Speaker about various issues pertaining to educational scenarios of Shi-Yomi district.

The ATA Unit also requested the Speaker for boundary wall around Govt Higher Secondary School, Mechukha. Informing that teachers posted in schools of district are facing difficulties due to absence of teachers quarters, the Association appealed the Speaker to look into it.

The Association also requested for infrastructure development in all schools in Shi-Yomi district.