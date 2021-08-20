Arunachal: PD Sona inspects Yorko Micro Hydel Project

ADVERTISEMENT

MECHUKA- Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker P D Sona on Friday inspected the Yorko Micro Hydel Project along with PRI leaders and department officials. The 2×50KW MHP under APEDA was laying defunct due to some technical problems.

The Speaker personally took up the matter and made the MHP functional now. The MHP at present providing power supply to various villages including Yorko, Sorangdam, Targelling, Segong etc.

Speaking on the occasion, the Speaker suggested the public to maintain the power station. He also said that he will look into possibilities of its upgradation in coming days.