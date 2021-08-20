Mizoram: Assam Rifles recovers huge cache of Arms, Ammunition, foreign cigarettes and Heroin

ADVERTISEMENT

AIZAWL- Assam Rifles recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition, large quantity of smuggled foreign cigarettes and Heroin from different district of the state, an official said.

According to official sources, “The Assam Rifles on Thursday recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition, from Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district near the India-Myanmar border..

The recovery was made following a joint operation by the paramilitary force and the state police based on specific information.

The seized weapons include three pistols, 174 live rounds, three kg of explosives and mobile phone modified IEDs, he said. No arrests have yet been made in this connection.

In another development, the Assam Rifles and Customs Department seized 502 cases of smuggled foreign cigarettes worth Rs 6.52 crore in Champhai district on Thursday, the official said.

Continuing its crusade against drugs and maintaining strong vigilance, Serchhip Battalion of Assam Rifles recovered 119.6 gms Heroin worth Rs 47.84 Lakhs from general area Zokhawathar, Mizoram on 16 Aug.