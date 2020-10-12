Arunachal-Assam boundary issue discussed in Inter- State Border Meeting

Itanagar- Arunachal Pradesh- Assam boundary issue discussed in a high Level Inter- State Border Meeting held at Civil Secretariat today in between the Chief Secretaries and Director General of Police of both the States.

It was decided that both the State should maintain peace and status quo. A district wise committee should be formed with Deputy Commissioners, Superintendent of Polices, and District Forest Officers of both the bordering districts of the States to address the disputes in their areas.

It was also decided that ” Regular meetings should be held between the counterparts, If any dispute arises, the opposite party should be taken into confidence and resolve the issue in a peaceful manner.

The top officials also agreed to address the issue of cases pending against government officials relating to border disputes at the earliest in the meeting.

Acknowledging the importance of CBOs in solving some border problems, it was also decided that Community Based Organizations should also consulted and engaged in cases of disputes.

To continue the spirit of brotherhood and bonhomie, both the high level team decided to conduct games and sports, and cultural exchanges between the people of the two States.

It was also agreed to maintain peace at any cost along the boundary between two state so that the unwanted elements which are taking advantage of the border disputes are checked and controlled.

The top government officials of both the States unanimously agreed to give a humanitarian touch in solving the problems.

Both the parties agreed to convene Inter-State Coordination meetings on regular basis.

Watch Video

The Arunachal Pradesh delegation was led by Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and comprised of top government officials R.P. Upadhyaya, Director General of Police, Kaling Tayeng, Commissioner (Home), Chukhu Apa IPS IGP (Law & Order), A.K. Singh DC Lower Siang, Mitali Namchoom DC Lower Dibang Valley, Pige Ligu DC Papumpare, J. Chiram SP Papumpare, John Pada SP (SB), Hage Lailang Director Border Affairs, Nighe Bengia Joint Director Border Affairs and others.

The Assam team was headed by Chief Secretary Assam Sanjay Kumar Krishna along with Jishnu Barua, Addl. Chief Secretary Home & Political and Border Protection & Development Department, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, DGP, Mukesh Agarwal IPS SDGP (Border), Jitmal Doley, DIGP (Northern Range), P.K. Bhuyan, DIGP North Eastern Range, Jatindra Sarma Conservator of Forest Tezpur, Deputy Commissioner from Biswanath, North Lakhimpur, Dhemaji and other top officials of the Government of Assam.

Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar extended the message of Government of Arunachal Pradesh to the visiting dignitaries that the Government is committed to maintain peace and tranquility along the borders of Assam.

Various important issues pertinent to border disputes were discussed and deliberated by the top Government officials of both the State.

As a measure to resolve the boundary disputes like encroachments, firewood and sand gravel collection, disputes relating to PMGSY road, drug trafficking/ smuggling, extremist movement etc, a way forward was decided upon in the meeting.