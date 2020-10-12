Assam: Environment, Music and Mind- “The Forest has music for those who can listen”

Guwahati- Environment, Music and Mind- “The Forest has music for those who can listen”- Mr. Sujoy Banerjee, Chief Conservator of Forests, Wildlife, Gonda, UP; committed conservation professional belonging to the coveted Indian Forest Service (IFS), Prof. (Dr.) S.P. Singh, Vice Chancellor, Dr. Alak Kumar Buragohain, Chairperson- Academic Ms. Angira Mimani, Registrar and Deans of various schools attended the ongoing 14 days UG Orientation programme and interacted with students.

Mr. Banerjee, reminded the young adults about the importance of enjoying as well as achieving in life simultaneously; unparalleled value of hard-work, honesty, ethics and integrity; that ‘life always came a full circle’ and human consciousness had only one death, after which it became a ‘way of life’.

Further, advising them to work for their own satisfaction in order to achieve the set personal goals and not look for external validation or appreciation, he urged them to have a sense of clarity on goals, yet be ready to accept if things don’t go their way; shared breath-taking anecdotes from his life, inspiring the students to make the most of the career choices available and never succumb to failure as perseverance would only eventually lead to success; accepting their work whole-heartedly will automatically result in good performance, respect and good will of their seniors and colleagues.

Stressing on the healing energy of music, the extremely talented Mr. Banerjee treated the audience to some of his music-video creations-‘Save the Wilds’ and ‘Save the Ganga (8D Version)’ that revolve around some of India’s major Environment Conservation Projects like the ‘Save Ganga’ and other campaigns; urged citizens to acknowledge the hard work and sacrifices of Forest Rangers and Guards-the unsung heroes of the forest who ensure protection and conservation of wildlife in our forest covers.