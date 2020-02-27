Arunachal: 7th Pedung Archery tournament begins

Bomdila

On eve of losar festival, Pedung Sports club is organizing 7th Edition of Pedung Archery tournament from 27th February to 7th March 2020 at Pedung Archery ground near helipad, 4km away from main town, Bomdila.

Rinchin Dondup khochilu, contractor, Tashi Wangchu Dirkhipa, Secretary General Dirang Welfare Society, Bomdila graced the opening ceremony as a Chief Guest and Guest of honour respectively of the said tournament.

Rinchin Dondup on his address appreciated to organizing committee and Villagers for preserving cultural and traditional sports. we have to produce as much as talented archers through this tournament, he said. He assured to provide coach to trained the young archers.

Rinchin Dondup appreciated to Pem Tsering, captain PAC for started archery competition. Further he has advice to the gathering from stay away from too much consuming of alcohol during this festival.

Lobsang Genchen, Chairman of the organizing committee, on his address appeal to all the team to maintain sportsmanship spirit and play lika a professional and we have to maintain traditional sports.

There are seven teams participating in this tournament, they are 1. Pedung Archery Club, 2. Sera Archery Club, 3.Tawang Resident Society, Bomdila 4. Pedung Youth team 5. Lingesar 6. Tseyang Tsogpa shooters and 7. Takshang Archery Club.

Prize Money are- for the Winner – RS 80000, Runner up – RS 40000, Best shooter of the tournament RS 5000 and Best shooter of the match RS 1000

Opening match of the tournament was played between Pedung Archery Club and Tawang Resident Society, Bomdila

Pedung Archery Club had scored 98 points and Tawang Resident Society Bomdila had scored 63 points thus the consequences of the opening match was won by Pedung Archery Club with 35 points difference.