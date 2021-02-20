Arunachal: 35th Statehood day celebrated in Longding

LONGDING- The 35th Statehood day was celebrated in Longding, various cultural programmes and sports competitions were held during the statehood day celebration. One of the key attraction of the day was the Organic vegetables from the kitchen Garden of the Women groups of Tissa under Niausa.

The chief guest of the celebration was Jehai Wangsu the ZPM of Longding HQ. While speaking on the occasion he said that he will make all efforts for the overall development of the district.

Mr Jehai also praised the District administration and other department of the district for their contribution towards bringing Positive changes in the District.

The Statehood day progamme was attended by Tanpho Wagnaw MLA Longding/Pumao, Deputy Commissioner Bani Lego, Commanding Officer of 40th Assam Rifle GS Gill, Officer Commanding CRPF and other officials of the District. The celebration experienced huge public participation.