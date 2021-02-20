Arunachal: Aatma Nirbhar Nidhi Loan Mela for Street Vendors held at Namsai

NAMSAI- Towards Atma Nirbhar, two days loan mela for Street Vendors was organised by DUDA Namsai. Many street vendors participated in the camp which was formally inaugurated by EE Namsai.

The loan camp was organized Under the PM SVANidhi Loan Scheme of Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana National Urban Livelihood Mission (DAY-NULM) which provides Special Micro Credit Facility to the street vendors for providing affordable working capital loan upto Rs. 10,000/- to resume their livelihoods that have been adversely affected due to COVID-19 Pandemic.

Also on timely repayment of the loan an interest subsidy at 7% per annum will be credited to the Bank Account of the beneficiaries through DBT on Quarterly basis.

speaking on the inaugural program she welcomed the team who visited DUDA Namsai along with vendors and argued the Vendors to get registered under the scheme.

Also, speaking on the occasion Ravi Sharma, State Mission Manager (SMM), Arunachal State Urban Livelihoods Mission (ArSULM) explained in detail about the benefits of the Scheme and argued Vendors to get registered so that in phase-II other pro-poor scheme benefits of various central government scheme to be linked in future. Out of 108-Registered Vendors , 83 vendors applied successfully for the loan from 19-20th of February 2021.