APPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply Online For 140 Vacancy, Registration Process Started

APPSC Recruitment 2024: The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) is hiring eligible applicants for the Combined Competitive Examination-2024, (APPSCCE-2024). The age limit for the aforementioned position should be between 21 and 35 years in APPSC Recruitment 2024.

There are 140 vacant seats available for the indicated post. The candidate must be qualified with a degree of graduation from a recognized university to apply for this post. Candidates are required to pay the fee of 150 (Rupees one Hundred Fifty) only for APST candidates and Rs. 200(Rupees Two Hundred) only for other candidates through online mode only.

The methodology of selection will be through preliminary examination, main examination, and interview. The preliminary examination will consist of two (2) objective-type papers (multiple-choice questions). The Main Examination will consist of a written Examination and an Interview test.

The APPSCCE-2024 (Preliminary Examination) will be conducted on 15-21-2024 (Sunday). Suitable and applicable applicants who meet the below criteria for APPSC Recruitment 2024 may apply online through the official website of APPSC before the closing date of the application form. Table of Content

Posts Name No. of Seats

Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service (APSC-Entry Grade) Group-A 50

Arunachal Pradesh Police Service (APPS-Entry Grade) Group-A 6

Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) Group-A 9

Assistant Registrar Cooperative Societies (ARCS) Group-A 2

Assistant Director (Industry) ADI, Group-A 2

District Information and Public Relations Officer (DIPRO) Group-A 3

Labour Officer (LO) Group-B-Gazzetted 2

District Land Revenue and Settlement Officer (DLRSO) Group-B-Gazetted 1

District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) Group-B-Gazetted 1

District Art and Culture Officer (DACO) Group-B-Gazetted 6

Station Superintendent (SS) Group-B-Gazetted 2

Assistant Protocol Officer (APO) Group-B-Gazetted 2

Assistant Station Superintendent (ASS) Group-B-Non-Gazetted 1

Assistant Section Officer (ASO) Group-B-Non-Gazetted 47

Assistant Art and Culture Officer (AACO) Group-B-Non-Gazetted 6

Inspector (Tax and Excise) Group-B-Non-Gazetted 1

Total 140

Age Limit for APPSC Recruitment 2024:

The age limit prescribed for the above post should not be less than 21 years and not more than 35 years as of the last date of receipt of the application form, i.e., 10.11.2024.

Age Relaxation:

The upper age limit prescribed above will be relaxable, Up to a maximum of five years, if a candidate belongs to Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe (APST).

Up to a maximum of three years in case of Defense Service Personnel, disabled in operation during hostility with a foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof.

Up to a maximum of 8 years in case of Defence Service Personnel, belonging to APST, disabled in operations during hostility with a foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof.

Up to a maximum l0 years in respect of candidates belonging to the PwBD Category (15 years for APST PwBD candidate).

Age concession in respect of regular Government servants will be as per Govt. rules and regulations in force from time to time.

Required Qualification for APPSC Recruitment 2024:

The candidate should hold a graduate degree from any of the university grants commission recognized universities incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other educational institution established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section 3 of the University Grants commission Act, 1956 or possess such qualification as may be declared equivalent by the Govemment.

Application fee for APPSC Recruitment 2024:

Category AND Fee

for APST candidates Rs. 150

for other candidates Rs. 200

PwD candidates NIL

Selection Process for APPSC Recruitment 2024:

The mode of selection for APPSC Recruitment 2024 will be based on Preliminary Examination (Objective Type), The Main Examination (Written and Interview). Each paper will be of two hours duration.

How to Apply for APPSC Recruitment 2024:

Based on the official notification of APPSC Recruitment 2024, interested and eligible candidates may apply online by filling out the application form available on the official website of APPSC and submitting it to the same website.

The candidates need to register themselves through the One Time Registration Process before submitting their applications.

The candidates are instructed to submit their applications along with all the pertinent attachments as asked by the committee at the time of application submission and submit them on or before the due date.

The last date to submit the applications is 10.11.2024

DOWNLOAD OFFICIAL NOTIFICATION