Arunachal

Arunachal: Tawang Forms ‘Clean Tawang Task Force’ to Combat Plastic Pollution and Promote Sustainable Tourism

The collective resolved to impose a strict ban on the use of plastic bottles, plastic bags, and all single-use plastic items throughout the district.

Last Updated: 17/05/2025
1 minute read
TAWANG-   In a significant move towards environmental conservation and sustainable tourism, the stakeholders of Tawang district came together today to form the “Clean Tawang Task Force” — a unified initiative aimed at eliminating plastic pollution and ensuring cleanliness across the district.

The meeting, convened by Namgey Tsering, MLA Tawang,  brought together diverse community stakeholders including the Monpa Mimang Tsogpa (MMT), Women’s Welfare Association, Hoteliers Association, Taxi Association, Bazar Secretaries, the All Monpa Students’ Union (AMSU), All Tawang District Students’ Union (ATDSU), and various NGOs. Representatives from Shar-Tso and Seru-Tso were also in attendance.

The collective resolved to impose a strict ban on the use of plastic bottles, plastic bags, and all single-use plastic items throughout the district. The newly formed task force will work in close coordination with the District Administration of Tawang to implement and monitor anti-pollution measures, promote awareness campaigns, and ensure long-term impact.

“This initiative is expected to significantly reduce non-biodegradable waste and preserve Tawang’s pristine beauty. Clean surroundings will not only improve the quality of life for residents but also enhance the district’s image as an eco-conscious tourist destination,” said the convenor.

The task force will focus on:

  • Monitoring plastic usage across markets, hotels, and tourist zones
  • Educating locals and visitors on eco-friendly alternatives
  • Partnering with schools, religious institutions, and tour operators to instill sustainable practices

With its breathtaking landscapes and rich cultural heritage, Tawang is taking firm steps to become a model for clean and sustainable mountain tourism.

The “Clean Tawang Task Force” signals a community-driven approach to environmental stewardship, setting a benchmark for other districts in the region.

