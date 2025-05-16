ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Dr. Prakash Divakaran Appointed as Vice Chancellor of Himalayan University

Dr. Divakaran is a life member of INMECC and has served as the Pro-Vice Chancellor of Himalayan University, where he played a crucial role in enhancing the university’s academic and research reputation.

Last Updated: 16/05/2025
2 minutes read
Arunachal: Dr. Prakash Divakaran Appointed as Vice Chancellor of Himalayan University

ITANAGAR– In a landmark decision, Dr. Prakash Divakaran, an esteemed academician, educationist, and management expert, has been joined as the Vice Chancellor of Himalayan University on 17th May 2025.

A seasoned professional known for his unwavering dedication, deep knowledge, and visionary leadership, Dr. Divakaran’s journey from humble beginnings to one of the top academic positions in the country is a true testament to the power of hard work, perseverance, and purpose.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Dr. Divakaran is a life member of INMECC and has served as the Pro-Vice Chancellor of Himalayan University, where he played a crucial role in enhancing the university’s academic and research reputation.

Also Read- Mass Cleanliness Drive at Jhongatser Lake

His elevation to the Vice Chancellor’s post has been widely welcomed in academic circles, with many expressing confidences that his leadership will steer the institution to greater heights in education and research.

His academic journey began with a BA in Malayalam when he moved to Pune in 1996 with just ambition and a willingness to work. Starting at a small workshop and later advancing to a multinational corporation, he balanced work with studies, eventually earning a B. Com, MBA, and M. Phil from Kamaraj University, Madurai.

Also Read- Artisan Empowerment Workshop Held in Tawang

Dr. Divakaran currently serves as General Manager (Supply Chain Management) at Polyrub Cooper Standard FTS Pvt. Ltd., and is also the Founder of Vidya Tilak College and Play Schools in Pune, institutions that reflect his vision for accessible, quality education.

An expert in international business and supply chain management, he has authored four books covering topics like Supply Chain Management, Lean Manufacturing, Research Methodology, and Automotive Industry Effectiveness.

Also Read- Special Court in Yupia Convicts Tana Tajik in 2017 POCSO Case

He is frequently invited to deliver keynote speeches at prestigious seminars and conferences in countries including Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Dubai, Vietnam, the USA, and China.

Born in Alappuzha, Kerala, Dr. Divakaran is the eldest son of renowned physician M.G. Divakaran and Sarasamma.  As he assumes leadership of Himalayan University, the academic world looks forward to witnessing a new era of innovation, growth, and academic excellence under his stewardship.

Prof Divakaran interacted with Registrar/Dy Registrar/ Dy Dean Academic Affairs/ Heads from various departments of university and plan for university to reach the heights.

Tags
Last Updated: 16/05/2025
2 minutes read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Dr. T. Taggu Sets Example for Wildlife Conservation, Surrenders Licensed SBBL Gun in East Siang

Arunachal: Dr. T. Taggu Sets Example for Wildlife Conservation, Surrenders Licensed SBBL Gun in East Siang

Arunachal: First Semi-Intensive Mithun Unit Inaugurated at Jomlo Mongku

Arunachal: First Semi-Intensive Mithun Unit Inaugurated at Jomlo Mongku

Arunachal: Training cum Input Distribution on Mushroom Cultivation held at Menchukha

Arunachal: Training cum Input Distribution on Mushroom Cultivation held at Menchukha

Historic Cabinet Meet at Kibithu Spurs Wave of Reforms and Development Initiatives Across Arunachal Pradesh

Historic Cabinet Meet at Kibithu Spurs Wave of Reforms and Development Initiatives Across Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal: Tata Sumo Accident at Pakke Kessang Leaves Several Injured Near Keko Village

Arunachal: Tata Sumo Accident at Pakke Kessang Leaves Several Injured Near Keko Village

Arunachal: Dibang Valley Police Launch Historic Crackdown on Illegal Poppy Cultivation

Arunachal: Dibang Valley Police Launch Historic Crackdown on Illegal Poppy Cultivation

Arunachal: Tourist Vehicle Accident Near Kalaktang Leaves Six Injured

Arunachal: Tourist Vehicle Accident Near Kalaktang Leaves Six Injured

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Inaugurates Lungchaseng Buddha Vihara During Poi-Lu-Chong cum Buddha Jayanti 2025 in Nampong

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Inaugurates Lungchaseng Buddha Vihara During Poi-Lu-Chong cum Buddha Jayanti 2025 in Nampong

Arunachal: Back-to-Back Rescues Bring Five Bear Cubs to CBRC for Rehabilitation in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal: Back-to-Back Rescues Bring Five Bear Cubs to CBRC for Rehabilitation in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal: KDS ANM School Marks International Nurses Day with Heartfelt Tributes and Cultural Fervor

Arunachal: KDS ANM School Marks International Nurses Day with Heartfelt Tributes and Cultural Fervor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button