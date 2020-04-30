Arunachal: Rescued Asiatic Himalayan Bear Cub handed over to CBRU PTR Seijosa

Pasighat- ( By Maksam Tayeng ) An Asiatic Himalayan Bear Cub which was rescued by one Marmi Riba of Old Deka village under New Seren Circle, in Lower Siang District during the first Week of April was handed over to the officials and vet doctors of Centre for Bear Rehabilitation and Conservation (CBRU) Pakke Tiger Reserve, Seijosa today.

Informing about the rescue and handing over of the two months old Asiatic Himalayan Bear to the rehabilitation centre, Jumgo Geyi, Range Officer, Nari Forest Range of Pasighat Forest Division said that, “the Bear Cub was too young to survive in the wild if released and hence the cub was handed over to the animal rehabilitation centre”.

“On getting the information of rescue we informed the authorities of Biological Park, Itanagar but due to nationwide lockdown the transportation of the cub was not possible. However, the cub was taken care by the rescuer with telephonic guidance of the Veterinary Officer of Biological Park, Itanagar.

On pursuance of Tashi Mize, DFO Pasighat Forest Division, the officials of CBRC, Pakke Tiger Reserve, Seijosa took custody of the bear in the presence of rescuer and forest officials including Tasang Taga, DFO, D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary, Pasighat”, added Geyi.

As per unconfirmed sources, the mother of the bear cub has been likely killed by hunters as hunting of wildlife has been reported in many pockets of the state. The foothill mountains in and around Gutin Reserve Forest under Pasighat Forest Division from where the the bear cub was rescued need constant and timely monitoring to check illegal hunting there.

The Asiatic bear rehabilitation project was officially launched on the 15th of March 2002, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Department of Environment and Forests, Arunachal Pradesh and Wildlife Trust of India. Since then the centre is home to the many rescued Asiatic Black Bear cubs of the region.