12 NDRF Itanagar organized “EMCHI OPEN” (Men’s doubles) Lawn Tennis Tournament

DOIMUKH– A lawn Tennis tournament “EMCHI OPEN” (Men’s Doubles) was organized from 21/08/21 to 25/08/21 by 12 NDRF Itanagar camp at Doimukh, Arunachal Pradesh following Covid-19 protocol to maintain the physical fitness of rescuers and civilians.

Total Five teams participated in this tournament from Battalion Officers/Officials and civilians.

On 25/08/21, the final match were played between Team-A and Team- D.

Team-A participation was Rajesh Thakur, Commandant 12 NDRF Itanagar and his son Mr. Chiraag Thakur and Team-D’s Mr. Nilim Moran, Officials of IOCL and CT/GD Rakesh Kr Bhanja of 12 NDRF respectively. Team-A won the final match set of 6-4, 6-6(7-4).

In his speech, Rajesh Thakur, Commandant applauses the organizing committee for covering the tournament successfully looking the matter of Covid-19 pandemic and maintaining the SOP and protocols. Further thanks the civilian outsiders who have participated in this tournament.