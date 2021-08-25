Arunachal: NFR to resume daily express special train between Guwahati-Naharlagun

ADVERTISEMENT

GUWAHATI- Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to resume the services of daily express special train between Guwahati and Naharlagun from the first week of next month. The train will run with LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coaches between Guwahati and Naharlagun for the benefit of short distance travellers.

It has also been decided to run special trains between Naharlagun – Anand Vihar (T) and Agartala – Firozpur Cantonment and Railway Stations with revised timings over Northeast Frontier Railway till further advice.

Among these passenger services:

Train No. 05617 Guwahati – Naharlagun express special will run daily w.e.f. 01-09-2021 leaving from Guwahati at 21-20 hours to reach Naharlagun at 04-45 hours on next day.

In return direction, Train No. 05618 Naharlagun – Guwahati express special will run daily w.e.f. 02-09-2021 leaving from Naharlagun at 19-50 hours to reach Guwahati at 04-25 hours on next day.

Train No. 04076 Anand Vihar (T) – Naharlagun AC express special will run two days a week- on Thursday and Sunday w.e.f. 29-08-2021 leaving from Anand Vihar (T) at 16-45 hours to reach Naharlagun at 06-40 hours on third day.

In return direction, Train No. 04075 Naharlagun – Anand Vihar (T) express special will run two days a week- on Tuesday and Saturday w.e.f. 31-08-2021 leaving from Naharlagun at 21-50 hours to reach Anand Vihar (T) at 11-30 hours on third day.

Train No. 04494 Firozpur Cantonment – Agartala express special will run w.e.f. 30-08-2021 leaving from Firozpur Cantonment at 13-25 hours on every Monday to reach Agartala at 23-00 hours on third day.

In return direction, Train No. 04493 Agartala – Firozpur Cantonment express special will run w.e.f. 02-09-2021 leaving from Agartala at 15-00 hours on every Thursday to reach Firozpur Cantonment at 22-40 hours on third day.

During the train journey and on arrival at their destination, the passengers will have to adhere to prevailing health protocols of the destination state. All passengers are requested to co-operate with the railway and respective state govt officials in this regards.