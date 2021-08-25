ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: ACDSU opposes scholarship to Chakma students

August 25, 2021
0 Less than a minute
Arunachal: ACDSU opposes scholarship to Chakma students
ADVERTISEMENT

CHANGLANG-  The All Changlang District Students’ Union (ACDSU) has opposed  the selection of two Chakma students for scholarships under the MLALAD fund initiated by the Bordumsa-Diyun MLA.

In memorandum submitted to Deputy Commissioner , Changlang , the ACDSU said it would “not tolerate such adverse mistakes from the part of government officials,” and urged the DC to scrap the names of the two Chakma students from the scholarships list within three days.

The union said it would be compelled to launch a democratic movement in the district if the demand is not fulfilled.

Tags
August 25, 2021
0 Less than a minute

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
error: Content is protected !!