Arunachal: NSCN-KYA cadre surrenders with arms and ammunition

LONGDING- A militant belonging to KYA faction of National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-KYA) on Wednesday surrendered before Longding superintendent of police.

He has been identified as self styled Lt. Wangdan Wangham, 37, Naga Army No. 12379, S/o Lt. Lemwang Wangham of Kamhua Noknu village, Pongchau police station of the district. He surrendered with 7 live rounds of 9mm pistol, one each USA made pistol and Chinese hand grenade. He admitted to have joined the outfit on November 4, 1997, a senior police officer said from Londing, adding the surrendered cadre holding influential position was proactively engaged in extortion and tax collection for the outfit.

Important insurgent leaders have shunned the insurgent groups earlier to join mainstream life giving a blow to underground outfits. This was the outcome of concerted efforts, relentless pursuit and human approach of Longding Police and Assam Rifles to convince the insurgents to come over ground and join the mainstream. These efforts would bring peace and tranquility and heralding stability and prosperity, he said.

During interrogation by police, Wangham, said that he surrendered after realizing that UG activities are anti-national and wastage of precious life. After highlighting the tough life he was leading with the outfit, he appealed to his fellow cadres still with various NSCN factions (IM, KYA, R, U, KK) to give up violence, surrender like him to start a new life.