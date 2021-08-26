Arunachal: Siang river flowing above danger level, DA alerts people in downstream

ADVERTISEMENT

PASIGHAT- (By Maksam Tayeng ) Due to incessant rain from last several days, the Siang river including its contributing rivers like Siyom, Simang, Yamne, Siku etc originating from within the territorial area of Arunachal Pradesh are flowing above danger level owing to which the District Administration of East Siang has issued directives to people living in the downstream area not to venture in and around the Siang river for fishing and driftwood collection etc.

Triggered by incessant rain the flood in Siang river has yet again started eroding the soil toward for right and left bank areas within East Siang district like Jarku and 21 mile area under Pasighat and Sigar, Old Borguli, New Borguli, Seram and Namsing villages under Mebo Sub-Division. While several agricultural lands including road and other infrastructures are eroded away by flooding of the Siang river at the left bank of Siang river, the Jarku village and 21 Mile area under Pasighat Municipal Council are also under constant erosion.

The people of Jarku village under PMC were seen carrying out voluntary flood control works by engaging one member from each household where both men, womenfolks and youths were daring the heavy rain and were binding and putting boulder flood control bundhs in the Siang river bank to minimize soil erosion. Pasighat Municipal Council Ward-4 and Ward-8 councillors like Mrs Rebeka Panyang Megu and Okeng Tayeng were seen monitoring and supervising the people in flood control work today at Jarku Siang river bank.

While both Rebeka and Okeng as councilors appealed to the state government for emergency flood control fund assistance to stop further soil erosion, other local residents of Jarku village like Obang Taruk and Taying Darang said that, they have been urging the WRD Pasighat to drop more and more boulders for emergency flood control works. While Taying Darang urged dropping of more boulders as concrete cemented cube prepared by WRD, Pasighat is not that useful owing to its time taking for curing period. While on his part Obang Taruk, a senior citizen said that the old flood control bundh in the river bank was destroyed by people doing dynamite fishing during last winter. “I had informed the police for action against the dynamite/blast fishing men, but the police didn’t take any action. Such weak and loose control of illegal and destructive means of fishing by District Administration and Police are leading to such major erosion due to fall down of old boulder bundh”, alleged Taruk. If flood erosion are not restricted at Jarku/Jarkong side, the entire portion of Advance Landing Ground/Airport, SS Mission area, Bering village etc will be in danger.

Meanwhile, WRD, Pasighat, EE, Er. Gonong Pertin informed this evening that, Siang river has crossed its danger level today and water level is higher than that of last year. “Siang river inflow at Tuting in Upper Siang district near China border has recorded 2.48m increase in flow level, so flow level here in the downstream areas may increase further. Today’s flow level has surpassed last year’s highest flow level of 154.29m by 16 cm by 5 PM this evening. And soil erosion was observed at Jarkong area of Pasighat, Sigar and Borguli area under Mebo Sub-Division”, added Er. Gonong Pertin.

While on the part of the District Administration, a mobile announcement has been made as public awareness urging the public not to venture out in and around the Siang river bank as safety measures.