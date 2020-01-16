Arunachal: CS reviews NESIDS project proposals

Itanagar

Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar reviewed the project proposals under the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS) 2020-21 at CS Conference Hall, AP Civil Secretariat, here today.

Reviewing the projects, the Chief Secretary directed the departments to submit projects of physical infrastructure relating to water supply, power and connectivity enhancing tourism and social infrastructure relating to primary and secondary sector of education and health.

In the similar manner Chief Secretary has directed major works departments namely; road, water supply, water resources, and power to prepare a four year comprehensive plan while following the guideline of the NESIDS, and submit the final report for review and further consideration under NESIDS.

He emphasized on road connectivity to all CO, EAC, SDO, ADC and district headquarters as one of the major target for the Government.

Principal Secretary (Finance Planning & Investment) Dr. A.C.Verma, Commissioner PWD Bilatee Pertin, Secretary Planning Himanshu Gupta, other Senior Officers and Chief Engineers of all works department were present in the meeting.