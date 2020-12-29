Rebia, Kaso request NFR to expedite rail bridge construction over Pachin River

GUWAHATI: Member of Rajya Sabha, Nabam Rebia and Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso today meet the General Manager (Construction) of North East Frontier Railway ( NFR ) at Guwahati and request him to expedite the construction work of rail bridge over Pachin River.

“ Today I, along with Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso meet Sunil Sharma in his office at Maligaon, Guwahati and discussed regarding construction of steel superstructure bridge over river Pachin connecting Naharlagun railway station from NH-415 was in detail. General Manager has assured to do the best possible at his command for the early completion of the steel superstructure bridge” Rebia further said.

Meanwhile, Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso said that the few land obstruction on the stretch was there which has already been resolved by the locals and the Railway authority without delaying time should expedite for providing fund for competition of its super structure of the bridge so that the passengers of Naharlagun and Nirjuli township reached the railway station within no time.

The Road bridge over River Pachin which is connecting to the Naharlagun Railway station from Lekhi village on National Highway-415 is an important for the railway passengers. This bridge is important to avoid traffic problem in Naharlagun town being faced by the commuters.

The bridge foundation was started in the year 2016 and substructure had completed in the year 2018. The approach road on either side of bridge completed.

“ I have already written a letter to Union Railway minister Piyus Goyal for construction of steel superstructure bridge over river Pachin connecting Naharlagun railway station from NH-415 via Lekhi village” Rebia added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the foundation work of the bridge was started in the year 2016 and the super structure have been completed in the year 2018 but due to paucity of fund the construction of the bridge has come to a halt.