Arunachal:  Likha Maj lauded the role of APRB

NAHARLAGUN: Progressive farmer and entrepreneur Likha Maj lauded the role of Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank (APRB) for supporting the progressive farmers for development of agri-allied sector of state.

Likha Maj inform that the Rural Bank apart of its normal business is also supporting the farmers in providing loans to dedicated and progressive farmer for self reliant and development of rural economy and also providing loans for development of agri-allied sectors of state.

“My farm located in Yachuli in Lower Subansiri where I have planted 50.000 saplings of high quality band of Lalit Guava which has yielding result and from last year where I earned 11 lakhs and 50 lakhs in the current finance year respectively” and seeing its good result the bank has assured to support for backward linkage to upcoming Mega food park for horticulture cultivation to the marginal farmers for sustainable source of income. Maj said.

Meanwhile, APRB Chairman Dr. Deepak Kr Gupta while extending happiness said that APRB is playing an active role in promoting the agriculture economy of state. he requested that all the progressive who need any support may approach APRB