Ngurang Paro death case: 3 officials of VKV, Sher sent to judicial custody-SP Jimmy Cheram

Kimin

In connection with the student Ngurang Paro death case, three officials of Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya (VKV), Sher arrested and sent to judicial custody- informed Jimmy Cheram, SP, Papum Pare District. Arrested persons are including the School Principal and two Hostel Warden.

After registering the case at Kimin Police Station two officials were arrested on Saturday which include School Principal Lalu M R, Hostel Warden Robin Thakuri and today one more hostel warden Biju Chendli has been arrested. All three has remanded to judicial custody. SP said.

Cheram said that so far two students of school has also been charged under JJ Act and has been apprehended who will be produced before Juvenile Court.

All legal formalities is being done and further investigation is on. SP said.

Meanwhile one platoon of security has also been deployed at the school premise for security of the school and other. SP added.

Meanwhile, Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya Arunachal Pradesh Trust (VKVAPT) in a condolence message has condole the untimely demise of student Ngurang Paro, who was a student of Class VI in VKV Sher.

‘We express our deep anguish and profound grief at his untimely departure’. The message said.

We pray to the Almighty to give enough courage and strength to the bereaved family members at this hour of grief & bereavement. The message added.

The VKV- Alumni Association also expresses its deep anguish and profound grief at the untimely demise of Lt. Ngurang Paro.

A press release issued said ‘ We stand with the family of the departed soul during this hour of bereavement and express our solidarity & moral support to them’.

Secretary General Giamde Tammi said ‘we prayed to the Almighty to give enough strength to the family members to bear the irreparable loss.