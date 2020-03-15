Arunachal: Resident of P Sector raised objection on shifting of their voter list 

Itanagar

Hundreds of local resident of P Sector ( ward no:11 ) raised their voice against the inclusion of their voter list in a polling station of ( ward no:12 ) which is far away from their resident.

In a mass meeting held here today, they allege that “the Municipal Registration Officer (MERO), Itanagar who deals with the voter list of the Itanagar Municipal Corporation, without having proper summery revision, claim and objection has included our voter list in a polling station which is far away from our resident”.

We have no objection of the activities of the State Election Commission (SEC) and Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) but without consulting the stake holders, they have prepared the voter list which is not at all convenient of the common masses.

This is not a problem for our P Sector but thousand of local people of various colonies and sector may face the same, they alleged.

Youth leader, Patey Tayum speaking to media said that we are very upset to place grievance with regard to recent notification of electoral enrollment circulated in respect to Polling Station: 33 Social Forestry Division (DFO) Itanagar to the Municipal Council/Nagar Panchayat is found to be flawed/defective because the Ward-11, from serial no. 1 to 1270 Voters has been merged to ward-12 under the Polling Station: 33, whereas the these said voters or polling stations arc comes under Social Forestry Division (DFO) Itanagar Municipal Council/Nagar Panchayat of ward-11 (Previous ward-16). He said.

Necessary observation as well as correction in respect to P-Sector (prior to recent delimitation known as Ward-16) used to falls under two Polling Station, namely PCCF East and West Side respectively and Part-4, Part-5 and Part-6 was categorized within the said polling station. And according to current delimitation published by the Govt, of Arunachal Pradesh, Department of Town Planning and Urban Bodies, it has been found that many voters has been out merged into other ward, i.e., ward-12. He informed.

The enlisted voters under Ward-12, Polling Station 33. DFO Social Forestry Office is the permanent residents of P-Secior, Ward-11 (Previously Known as Ward-16) and should be merged back to Ward-11, Polling Station 32. P.C.C.F Office Building (West Side).

We have a mass meeting here today and decided to pursue for our demand to the authority to consider our request and enrollment lists may remain as it is but those who arc willing to move towards Ward-12 may let them fill up the form 2 and remain in ward-12 for own convenience. Tayum added.