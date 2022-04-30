Arunachal

Itanagar: DIPR bids farewell to Denhang Bosai and 2 others

April 30, 2022
ADIEU to Arunachal Pradesh Government- Denhang Bosai

ITANAGAR-   The Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Government of Arunachal Pradesh on 29th April 2022 organized a farewell meeting at Soochna Bhawan, Naharlagun to bid farewell to the most pro-active Officer Denhang Bosai, Deputy Director and two other officials N.C. Kar, Senior Cameraman and Smti. Bulu Pura, Peon on their attainment of superannuation.

Denhang Bosai in his farewell speech, while thanking the Department for the farewell get-together, recalled his long experiences while serving in different capacities. He emotionally said, “All good things must come to an end one day. Life is a transitory flower and not a static object. Everything in this transient world is temporary and nothing is permanent. We are only temporary guests in this beautiful world and taking rest as we continue our onward journey towards the unknown world ahead.” He appealed the officers and staff of the Department to work sincerely and professionally adding that absenteeism was a matter of great concern.

N C Kar and Pura in their speeches recalled their experiences in the Department and thanked all for their cooperation.

Earlier, Director, Printing, Tajuk Charu, Under Secretary, IPR B. Goswami, Director, DIPR Dasher Teshi, Officers and officials of the Department spoke glowingly about the contributions of Denhang Bosai and they all described him as ‘live-wire’ of the Department who enhanced the image and esteem of the Department in the eyes of the public through his contributions.

They all in unison lauded his PR and creative writing skills that helped the Department immensely while carrying out various programmes  adding that his services in the Department would be missed greatly. The speakers also appreciated Kar and Pura. It may be mentioned here that Denhang Bosai was the first State Awardee (Gold Medal) from DIPR in 2013 while serving as DIPRO, Tirap district.

He was the Festival Director of hugely successful Arunachal Literary Festivals organized jointly by DIPR and Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society, Itanagar in 2018 and 2019. He was also instrumental in organizing North-East Literary Festival this year with grand success. He was the Event Director of PR Conclave held at Itanagar in 2020.

