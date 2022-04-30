Arunachal: Panel Discussion held on the ‘Welfare of Tribals and Development of Border Areas’

ITANAGAR- The Department of Planning, Government of Arunachal Pradesh in collaboration with the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region and North Eastern Council, Government of India organized a Panel Discussion on the ‘Welfare of Tribals and Development of Border Areas’ as a part of the North East Festival under the aegis of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) on 30th April 2022 at Dorjee Khandu Hall, Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

The event was graced by Nisith Parmanik, MoS Home, Govt. of India as Chief Guest and Chowna Mein Dy. CM as Guest of Honour along with Bamang Felix Hon’ble Minister Home, Alo Libang, Minister, Social Justice Empowerment and Tribal Affairs (SJETA), P. D. Sona, Speaker Govt of Arunachal Pradesh. Dignitaries from Central Ministry and State Govt. delegates from North Eastern States, students from Colleges and University also attended the programme.

Nisith Pramanik in his speech expressed his pleasure to witness the unique ‘Synergy in Diversity’ of Arunachal Pradesh. He stressed on the resolution of the Central Government in the development of Arunachal Pradesh. He ensured that socio economic development of remote border regions in the state and welfare of local population will be of prime importance. He also assured that issues and concerns of the state will be taken up at the Central level and projects envisaged for the state will be implemented with full rigour.

Chowna Mein mentioned that the welfare of tribals and development of border areas in Arunachal Pradesh go hand in hand. Stressing on ‘Our Culture, Our Pride’, emphasized on the role of research and documentation of rich culture of the State. He also highlighted the achievements of the State in the preservation of indigenous culture.

P D Sona, Speaker, Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, in his address, threw light on the issues of connectivity in border areas, improving correlation between the forces and the local villagers and also requested the Central Government to consider the conditions and ground reality of the Border Areas while framing the policies at national level.

Bamang Felix, Minister Home and Border Management etc. spoke on the efforts taken by the State in development of the border areas and capacity building of border personnel. He also talked about achievements in improving Policing system. He stressed that more concerted efforts need to be taken to enhance financial resources of the state, with support from Central government.

Alo Libang Minister SJETA and Health highlighted the achievements of the state in welfare of tribals. He mentioned that the financial constraints of the State need due attention of the Central government and more assistance may be provided for holistic development of the state.

The Technical Session had two separate panel discussions – ‘Development of Border Areas’ and ‘Welfare of Tribals’. The experts on respective field was invited as panelist in the programme.