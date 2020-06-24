Congress attacks govt on Chinese incursions in Arunachal

New Delhi- Amid tension at the LAC in eastern Ladakh with China, the Congress has raised the issue of Chinese incursions in Arunachal Pradesh, taking a cue from BJP MP in the state Tapir Gao, said a IANS report .

Addressing a press conference, Congress leader Manish Tewari quoted Tapir Gao as saying said that “People”s Liberation Army, on both sides of the Subansiri river in the upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh, have occupied territory on the Indian side of the McMahon Line.”

“According to him (Tapir Gao) the Chinese army has set up another base called new Majha, deeper in Indian territory. According to him, these aggressions are many kms in the Indian territory. This is not the first time that Mr Tapir Gao has made these revelations,” said Tewari.

The Congress played a clip of the Arunachal East MP while he was speaking in Lok Sabha that Chinese have come upto Majha which has been an Indian military base in the past.

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi cautioned the government to be more vigilant in the northeast and borders. “We demand that the Government of India does not look at what”s happening in Arunachal Pradesh or Ladakh as isolated incidents. These are grand designs and this needs to be responded strongly ,”said Gogoi who is MP from Assam.

Tewari alleged that ever since reports about Chinese aggression into Indian territory emerged, the NDA-BJP government has been walking the extra mile to downplay those reports and try and “obfuscate the facts” on the ground.

Congress leaders said that they know something is not right with regard to Galwan valley, Pangong Tso lake, hot springs area in western sector and with regard to Chinese intrusion in Naku La in central sector.

“Facts continue to remain opaque on the eastern sector which is perhaps most disputed,” said Tewari.

The Congress said that the party is highlighting the pattern of the Chinese army and how they are gradually encroaching upon Indian territory across the LAC and the responsibility of protecting Indian territory solely lies with the government of India.

