Col CK Nayudu trophy 2019-20: Arunachal Men’s U-23 wins against Sikkim

Bhubaneswar

Arunachal Men’s U-23 won the match against Sikkim by 9 wickets on the ongoing Col CK Nayudu trophy 2019-20 here at VIKASH ground, Bhubaneswar Odisha.

Arunachal took the first innings lead by 149 runs with where Akash Kumar (guest player) took 7 wickets haul and an outstanding knock of 110 runs not out by Netaji Teron. Also Techi Sonam score 39 and Likha Sonia managed to contribute 30.

In the second innings bowlers collapsed the batting order of the Sikkim side by just 48 total on board, where Akash Kumar took 3, Tana Teti 3, Mapu Yigam 2 and Mojahidul Islam Khan 1 and brilliant run out by Netaji Teron. In both the innings Akash Kumar took 10 wickets.