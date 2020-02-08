Arunachal: T20 cricket league match inaugurated

Yupia

Arunachal Pradesh Cricket Association (ACA) Vice President Nabam Vivek today inaugurated T20 cricket league match. The tournament was organised by the Yupia Cricket Club which is affiliated to Doimukh Cricket Association.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion of inauguration Nabam said that it is a great opportunity that our state is now affiliated to Board of Cricket Control In India (BCCI) and we need to take up the opportunity and put our best effort to produce good cricket players who can make our state proud.

The first match was played between NIT Yupia and ITBP. NIT won the toss and elected to bat first and set a target of 114 run in their 17 overs after losing 7 wickets. ITBP team chasing the target could only manage 107 run in their inning and loose 9 crucial wickets in regular intervals. NIT team win the match by 3 wicket.

All total 30 teams are taking part of which the final match will be played on 20 February 2020 on the statehood Day.

The first prize a sum of Rs 50000 was donated by Tana Kochi.

ITBP 31 Bn commandant LT Sounthang attended the function as guest of honour while social worker Tana Kochi and youth leader Gora Rikam attended special guest who also motivated the players to play for better future.