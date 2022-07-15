ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

BEEF Restaurant, Hotels has never hurt the sentiments of anyone in Arunachal Pradesh: APYC

The Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress have today asked the concerned authority to revoke the order.

July 15, 2022
0 1 minute read
BEEF Restaurant, Hotels has never hurt the sentiments of anyone in Arunachal Pradesh: APYC

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress have today asked the concerned authority to revoke the order which was issued by Executive Magistrate, Naharlagun on 13th July, 2022 ordering all Hotels and Restaurants to remove sign boards having written the words BEEF.

While reacting on this order, Tarh Johny, President APYC, said that, “ It is well known to everyone that Arunachal Pradesh have its citizen of consuming “BEEF” since time immemorial and are in practice of visiting BEEF Restaurant and Hotels for decades. But has never hurt the sentiments of anyone or any community.

Also Read- The View of a Non-Beef Eater on recent Govt order regarding removal of the word ‘BEEF’

In fact, the sudden and surprising order of Executive Magistrate has created restlessness in the minds of different group of people in the state, especially capital region, said Johny.

Related Articles

The word “Secularism” has nothing to relate with running “BEEF” written Restaurants and Hotels. Rather, the order passed has created chaos in minds of different people.

Being in the tribal dominated and BEEF consuming state and responsible leaders of very sensitive state, we urged the office of Executive Magistrate to re-consider the order passed on 13th Jully’2022, ordering removal of Sign boards from Restaurants and Hotels having written “BEEF” on it, to avoid any kind of communal or religions conflicts in coming days.

The Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress President also termed the particular ORDER as misuse of Magisterial power.

Tags
July 15, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: MoS For Education Held Review Meeting and Took Stock Of Various CSS

Arunachal: MoS For Education Held Review Meeting and Took Stock Of Various CSS

July 11, 2022
Arunachal: empty bottles, plastic waste collected from Tawang sent to Assam for recycle

Arunachal: empty bottles, plastic waste collected from Tawang sent to Assam for recycle

July 11, 2022
Arunachal: East Siang District Bar Association holds its 2nd general conference

Arunachal: East Siang District Bar Association holds its 2nd general conference

July 10, 2022
Itanagar: RGU organises Workshop-II on the ‘Unsung Heroes of Arunachal Pradesh’

Itanagar: RGU organises Workshop-II on the ‘Unsung Heroes of Arunachal Pradesh’

July 8, 2022
Arunachal: Traditional Orator Taba Rayo Passes away

Arunachal: Traditional Orator Taba Rayo Passes away

July 8, 2022
Arunachal: Governor presents Citation to 110 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) MADRAS

Arunachal: Governor presents Citation to 110 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) MADRAS

July 8, 2022
Arunachal: Govt convenes meetings with NEEPCO and NHPC

Arunachal: Govt convenes meetings with NEEPCO and NHPC

July 8, 2022
Arunachal: ADC and DDSE visit TJM English school to check fulfillment of govt guidelines

Arunachal: ADC and DDSE visit TJM English school to check fulfillment of govt guidelines

July 7, 2022
Arunachal: Anti drug awareness run held at Pasighat

Arunachal: Anti drug awareness run held at Pasighat

July 6, 2022
Arunachal panchayat by polls: BJP bags 120 seats unopposed

Arunachal panchayat by polls: BJP bags 120 seats unopposed

July 6, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button