BEEF Restaurant, Hotels has never hurt the sentiments of anyone in Arunachal Pradesh: APYC

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress have today asked the concerned authority to revoke the order which was issued by Executive Magistrate, Naharlagun on 13th July, 2022 ordering all Hotels and Restaurants to remove sign boards having written the words BEEF.

While reacting on this order, Tarh Johny, President APYC, said that, “ It is well known to everyone that Arunachal Pradesh have its citizen of consuming “BEEF” since time immemorial and are in practice of visiting BEEF Restaurant and Hotels for decades. But has never hurt the sentiments of anyone or any community.

In fact, the sudden and surprising order of Executive Magistrate has created restlessness in the minds of different group of people in the state, especially capital region, said Johny.

The word “Secularism” has nothing to relate with running “BEEF” written Restaurants and Hotels. Rather, the order passed has created chaos in minds of different people.

Being in the tribal dominated and BEEF consuming state and responsible leaders of very sensitive state, we urged the office of Executive Magistrate to re-consider the order passed on 13th Jully’2022, ordering removal of Sign boards from Restaurants and Hotels having written “BEEF” on it, to avoid any kind of communal or religions conflicts in coming days.

The Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress President also termed the particular ORDER as misuse of Magisterial power.