National

Arvind Kejriwal proposes to bring confidence motion in Delhi Assembly to prove ‘no AAP MLA has broken away’

Arvind Kejriwal said that no trust is essential now so that Delhi voters will know the fact that BJP’s Operation Lotus has become “kichad (mud)” in Delhi.

August 26, 2022
NEW DELHI- Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal is adamant about bringing a confidence motion in the Delhi Assembly on Monday to prove no party MLA has left AAP.

The stronghold of the saffron party in Gujarat is under threat and is likely to crumble. “ED and CBI raids have taken place on party members due to the upcoming polls in Gujarat,” Arvind Kejriwal alleged on Friday.

Referring to recent raids on his deputy, Arvind Kejriwal said the CBI had to return empty handed as the probe agency did not get a penny during raids at Manish Sisodia’s residence.

The BJP succeeded in toppling governments in several states, such as Manipur, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, and Maharashtra. “Vested interests are now trying to topple the Delhi government” Arvind Kejriwal said in the House.

