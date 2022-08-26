Arunachal: Chowna Mein visits Parshuram Kund to take stock of the work progress under PRASHAD scheme.

WAKRO- Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Friday visited Parshuram Kund to take stock of the work progress made under PRASHAD scheme. He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Marge Sora, SP and senior officers from PWD, RWD, PHED, DFO, Agri & Horti, health , Power, and Veterinary. The PRASHAD Scheme aims to pave the way for the development & promotion of religious tourism in India.

Mein said Parshuram Kund is a holy pilgrimage site in Arunachal flocked by the devotees and tourists in large number from all over the country.

He added development of the site under PRASHAD scheme will enhance tourism, economic growth and boost employment opportunities for the local communities.

Mein said that Parshuram Kund is going to be one of the biggest pilgrimage sites in the country and developed the site into a major tourist destination.

Mein instructed the officials to work in close coordination with Parshuram Kund Development Trust (PKDT) and local people to expeditiously complete the project in order to make it a world class tourist & pilgrimage centre.

He informed to celebrate the Parshuram mela next year in a grand and befitting manner.

Later, Mein inaugurated the newly constructed PHED sub divisional office and RWD Office buildings at Wakro. Also, he inspected the under construction ADC office building site & Water treatment plant project site.

Mein congratulated the RWD and PHED officers for maintaining the quality and standard of the construction work.

“I hope the new office will boost the morale of the employees to perform their duties to the optimum and provide the needed services. Congratulations and I wish them the best” said Mein.

Mein said the construction work of ADC building is going on in full swing and is two months ahead of the scheduled time.

He said this type of dedication will send a strong message and challenge for other departments to follow suit the work culture of the RWD.

He added its time of competition and transparency and with good work culture there is proper development and where there is no work culture, development is hampered.

Mein said he feels glad and proud to see such kind of development works are happening in his constituency.

Mein said he will continue to work tirelessly for community development for the people of his constituency and the State.

He said he will leave no stone unturned for the development of the area.