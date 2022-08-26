Arunachal: Regional committee visit Longding to resolve Inter-State Border Dispute

LONGDING- Subsequent to the Historic Namsai Declaration signed on 15th July 2022, Regional-Committee visited Longding district and hold a meeting resolving Assam Arunachal Boundary dispute.

A joint meeting of Regional committee members of Longding District and Charaideo District to discuss regarding Inter-state border dispute was convened today at ADC Office Kanubari.

After power point presentation by Bani Lego DC Longding and a brief discussion by the house, the committee members did a ground inspection of three disputed places at Hasse Russa, Kamkuh Rusa and Tanglam Russa.

Both the parties resolved to solve the issue of border dispute in line with the Namsai Declaration.

Minister Bimal Borah, Minister Honchun Ngandam, MLAs Dharmeshwar Konwar, MLA Tanpho Wangnaw, MLA Gabriel D Wangsu, Bani Lego DC Longding, Paul Barua, DC Charaideo, Anant Lal Gyani, Guardian Secretary, besides other top officials attended the meeting and took part in the field visits.