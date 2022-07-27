Arunachal: work unitedly to strengthen the party- IMC Mayor

NIRJULI- Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Mayor Tame Phassang urged the party workers to work unitedly to strengthen the party both in the state as well as in the center.

As a part of BJP’s ongoing Booth Sashaktikaran Abhiyan (booth strengthening campaign) Mayor Itanagar Municipal Corporation holds meetings with BJP workers at Nirjuli and Naharlagun on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering, Mayor Tame Phassang who is also the BJP National Executive Member urged the party workers to reach the unreached and disseminate information about various welfare schemes initiated by Prime Minister-led BJP government in the center as well as Chief Minister-Pema Khandu-led state government in the state.

‘There are hundreds of welfare schemes and projects for the common people, but many are still unaware of it till date, It is the responsibility of the party workers to share information and help the needy people to avail the benefits, stated Phassang.