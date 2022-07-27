Arunachal

Arunachal: work unitedly to strengthen the party- IMC Mayor

July 27, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: work unitedly to strengthen the party- IMC Mayor

NIRJULI- Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC)  Mayor Tame Phassang urged the party workers to work unitedly to strengthen the party both in the state as well as in the center.

As a part of  BJP’s ongoing Booth Sashaktikaran Abhiyan (booth strengthening campaign)  Mayor Itanagar Municipal Corporation holds meetings with BJP workers at Nirjuli and Naharlagun on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering, Mayor Tame Phassang who is also the BJP National Executive Member urged the party workers to reach the unreached and disseminate information about various welfare schemes initiated by  Prime Minister-led BJP government in the center as well as Chief Minister-Pema Khandu-led state government in the state.

‘There are hundreds of welfare schemes and projects for the common people, but many are still unaware of it till date, It is the responsibility of the party workers to share information and help the needy people to avail the benefits, stated Phassang.

Related Articles

Tags
July 27, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Awareness Meet on Arunachal Literature Festival, 2022 to be held at Namsai

Awareness Meet on Arunachal Literature Festival, 2022 to be held at Namsai

July 21, 2022
Arunachal: After long years of wait, GHSS Borguli gets NCC unit

Arunachal: After long years of wait, GHSS Borguli gets NCC unit

July 20, 2022
PM Modi expresses delight over Arunachal sisters singing Tamil patriotic song

PM Modi expresses delight over Arunachal sisters singing Tamil patriotic song

July 20, 2022
Arunachal: Light-emitting new mushroom, Roridomyces species discovered in Basar

Arunachal: Light-emitting new mushroom, Roridomyces species discovered in Basar

July 20, 2022
Arunachal: Misappropriation of funds under PMAY-G scheme alleged against DRDA Yingkiong

Arunachal: Misappropriation of funds under PMAY-G scheme alleged against DRDA Yingkiong

July 19, 2022
Arunachal: 19 Labourers Missing Near India-China Border

Arunachal: 19 Labourers Missing Near India-China Border

July 19, 2022
RGU Research Team submit preliminary report on Unsung Heroes of Arunachal Pradesh

RGU Research Team submit preliminary report on Unsung Heroes of Arunachal Pradesh

July 18, 2022
Arunachal: Two Dibrugarh University students drown in Siang River

Arunachal: Two Dibrugarh University students drown in Siang River

July 18, 2022
Arunachal Governor releases a book on food processing and packaging

Arunachal Governor releases a book on food processing and packaging

July 16, 2022
Itanagar: Student of NERIST drowned in Dikrong river at Doimukh

Itanagar: Student of NERIST drowned in Dikrong river at Doimukh

July 16, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button