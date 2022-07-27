Arunachal: Raj Bhavan celebrates 23rd Kargil Vijay Diwas

ITANAGAR- The 23rd Kargil Vijay Diwas was celebrated at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 26th July 2022. The special occasion, which marks the triumph of Indian armed forces over Pakistani troops in Kargil on July 26, 1999, a very befitting wreath laying event was organised.

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) led the assemblage in paying homage. He laid a wreath and paid floral tribute to the indomitable courage and supreme sacrifice by the Brave Hearts during the Kargil War, of the Indian Armed Forces personnel.

Governor’s wife Mrs Neelam Misra, State Home Minister Bamang Felix, State Forest Minister Mama Natung, Major General GS Bisht, (Retd), Major General Jarken Gamlin (Retd.), State Chief Secretary Dharmendra, Director General of Police Satish Golcha, Major General S.C. Mohanty, (Retd.), Shyam Mehrotra, Inspector General, North East Frontier Headquarters, Indo Tibetan Border Police, Itanagar and Air Commodore R.D. Mosabi (Retd.), Director cum Secretary, Rajya Sainik Board, also laid the wreaths.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor recalled the valour and sacrifices of Kargil War heroes and their sense of duty towards the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country. He wished that the heroic deeds of the Kargil War soldiers continue to inspire the youth of the nation.

The Governor called upon the people not to forget the sacrifice of the gallant soldiers. He said that it is the duty of every citizen to stand with the soldiers guarding the borders.

The Governor said that every jawan and every youth of the country must imbibe the burning aspiration to serve the Nation like those of the Kargil War Heroes. This spirit, he said, will take the Nation forward.

Earlier, Major General SC Mohanty, AVSM (Retd.), Security Advisor to the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, who played a key role in planning operations during Kargil War as the Brigade Major in Drass Brigade shared his experience of the war.

The personnel of Indo Tibetan Border Police personnel commanded by Head Constable Rajiv Ranjan presented ‘Shok Shastra’, ‘Salami Shastra’ accompanied by the bugle calls of ‘Last Post’ and ‘Rouse Reveille’. Adding vibes of patriotism and nationalism to the momentous occasion, the students of Rajiv Gandhi University rendered patriotic songs.

Ex-servicemen, troops of Indo Tibetan Border Police, members of National Cadet Corps from Dera Natung Government College, Itanagar and students from various schools participated in the programme.