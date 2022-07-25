Arunachal: Under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, ‘Ujjawal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya – Power@2047’ organized all over state

ITANAGAR- As part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ – to celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence, the Ministry of Power, Govt. of India in association with Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh and NHPC as Nodal Agency organized ‘Ujjawal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya – Power@2047 (Bijli Mahotsav)’ on 25.07.2022 in 13 locations all over state.

These locations are Anjaw, Changlang, East Kameng, Kurung Kumey, Longding, Lower Dibang Valley, Lower Siang, Tawang, Tirap, Upper Siang, West Siang, Itanagar City Complex and Papumpare Districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Bijli Mahotsav is also being used as a platform to celebrate the collaboration between the state and the Central Governments and highlight the key achievements of the power sector.

Some of the key information’s highlighted on this occasion are.