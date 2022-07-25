Arunachal

Arunachal: Under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, ‘Ujjawal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya – Power@2047’ organized all over state

July 25, 2022
ITANAGAR- As part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ – to celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence, the Ministry of Power, Govt. of India in association with Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh and NHPC as Nodal Agency organized ‘Ujjawal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya – Power@2047 (Bijli Mahotsav)’ on 25.07.2022 in 13 locations all over state.

These locations are Anjaw, Changlang, East Kameng, Kurung Kumey, Longding, Lower Dibang Valley, Lower Siang, Tawang, Tirap, Upper Siang, West Siang, Itanagar City Complex and Papumpare Districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Bijli Mahotsav is also being used as a platform to celebrate the collaboration between the state and the Central Governments and highlight the key achievements of the power sector.

Some of the key information’s highlighted on this occasion are.

  • Increase in generation capacity from 2, 48,554 MW in 2014 to 4, 00,000 MW today which is 1, 85,000 MW more than our demand.
  • India is exporting electricity to its neighboring countries now.
  • 1,63,000 ckm of transmission lines added, connecting entire country into one grid running on one frequency. From Ladakh to Kanyakumari and from Kutch to Myanmar border it has emerged as the largest integrated grid in the world.
  • We can transmit 1,12,000 MW of electricity from one corner of the country to the other using this grid.

July 25, 2022
