Arunachal: Environmental degradation is the biggest challenge faced by mankind: DC, East Siang

PASIGHAT- ( By Maksam Tayeng )- Deputy Commissioner of Siang district in Arunachal Pradesh – Tayi Taggu has termed environmental destruction as the biggest challenge faced by mankind today. He said that “nature destroys those who destroy nature”.

Addressing a day-long orientation for deterring wildlife crime and reducing wildlife trade vis-à-vis D’Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary at Pagam village, fringe village of D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary on Sunday, the deputy commissioner said it was essential to strike a balance between the human population and the forest areas for survival of the human race.

The orientation meeting was organised jointly by the authority in D’Ering Memorial WLS and country’s frontline research-based biodiversity conservation organization, Aaranyak in association with Eco Development Committee (EDC), D’Ering.

The orientation meeting was supported by the US Fish and Wildlife Services and attended by forest staff of the WLS and local community representatives.

Addressing the gathering, deputy commissioner of Roing district of Arunachal Pradesh, Soumya Saurabh highlighted how the frontier state of Arunachal Pradesh serves as the lungs for the entire country.

She said the pristine natural environment must be preserved for the progeny and the traditions like hunting should be changed gradually so as to accommodate increasing human population and prevent illegal transport of wildlife.

She appreciated Aaranyak’s efforts to hold such an orientation session in far flung D’Ering WLS on wildlife crime mitigation and conservation of nature.

Gracing the orientation workshop as the chief guest, MLA of the area Ninong Ering appealed for continuous support from villagers for sustainable conservation of D’Ering Memorial WLS which is rich in biodiversity.

The MLA pledged all possible support from his end.

The secretary general and the CEO of Aaranyak, Dr Bibhab Kumar Talukdar who has carved a niche for himself in the global platform as an acclaimed conservation leader, deliberated on the importance of D’Ering WLS in terms of availability of water and human health.

Underlining the need for conservation of wildlife, Dr Talukdar flagged the important role the community can play in assisting the enforcement agencies to mitigate wildlife crime in the greater interest of human health and wellbeing on this planet.

Addressing the orientation, Dr Jimmy Borah, senior manager of Legal and Advocacy Division (LAD) of Aaranyak, raised the alarm on how trafficking of wildlife transmits deadly zoonotic diseases among the human population. He, therefore, called upon the community and the enforcement agencies to set up synergy to prevent wildlife crime and illegal trade in wildlife that has reached an alarming proportion globally.

The divisional forest officer and the ranger of D’Ering WLS and Range officer were present in the workshop throughout and present and spoke on the importance of the WLS from the biodiversity point of view and the importance of community support in preserving these bio resources for the progeny.

Daying Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary is located 13 kms from Pasighat and is an abode for different species of plants, wild animals, trees and birds.

It is home to two of the great cats – the tigers and the leopard besides endangered takin, hoolock gibbon, red panda, slow lories and capped langur.

Wild buffaloes, wild elephants etc. to are found in abundance.

The Sanctuary is home to a species of resident birds like Bengal florican and is flocked by different species of migrating birds.

Meanwhile, a workshop for wildlife related law enforcement agencies like wildlife staffs and police department was held at D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary Division, Pasighat today by Aaranyak and D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary Division in association with Eco-Development Committee of D. Ering WLS today at wildlife office on the theme: Deterring Wildlife crime and reducing wildlife trade.

In the workshop wildlife staffs led by Divisional Forest Officer, Tasang Taga along with Range Officer Domek Koyu and Orin Perme and police team was led by Inspector Abraham Taying, OC Pasighat, Pura Tagia, OC Sille-Oyan and Aditya Chandra, OC Mebo attended the program.