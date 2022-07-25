Arunachal

SC notice on plea seeking delimitation in four Northeastern states

July 25, 2022
0 1 minute read
SC notice on plea seeking delimitation in four Northeastern states

NEW DELHI- The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice on a plea seeking direction to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to carry out a delimitation exercise in four Northeastern (NE) states — Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur and Nagaland — as per the Representation of People’s Act, 1950.

The counsel representing the petitioner cited a presidential order dated February 28, 2020, before a bench comprising justices K.M. Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy, which allowed for conducting delimitation exercise in the four NE states and added that the Central government had issued a notification in March 2020 on the constitution of delimitation commission.

The counsel further contended that the commission was constituted for the purpose of delimitation of Assembly and parliamentary constituencies in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir and also in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Nagaland, but the exercise was only restricted to Jammu and Kashmir.

After hearing arguments, the top court sought response from the Central government, ECI and others, and also allowed the petitioner to serve the plea on standing counsel of the Northeastern states.

Related Articles

The plea, filed through advocate Gaichangpou Gangmei, contended that the denial of delimitation of the constituencies in the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur and Nagaland is unjust, unreasonable and unlawful. The plea has been filed by the Delimitation Demand Committee for the State of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur and Nagaland in Northeast India.

The plea submitted that it has been already two decades since the Delimitation Act, 2002 was amended and no delimitation exercises have been conducted in the four Northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur and Nagaland nor under Section 8A of the Representation of Peoples Act in the name of law and order problems.

Source- IANS

Tags
July 25, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Misappropriation of funds under PMAY-G scheme alleged against DRDA Yingkiong

Arunachal: Misappropriation of funds under PMAY-G scheme alleged against DRDA Yingkiong

July 19, 2022
Arunachal: 19 Labourers Missing Near India-China Border

Arunachal: 19 Labourers Missing Near India-China Border

July 19, 2022
RGU Research Team submit preliminary report on Unsung Heroes of Arunachal Pradesh

RGU Research Team submit preliminary report on Unsung Heroes of Arunachal Pradesh

July 18, 2022
Arunachal: Two Dibrugarh University students drown in Siang River

Arunachal: Two Dibrugarh University students drown in Siang River

July 18, 2022
Arunachal Governor releases a book on food processing and packaging

Arunachal Governor releases a book on food processing and packaging

July 16, 2022
Itanagar: Student of NERIST drowned in Dikrong river at Doimukh

Itanagar: Student of NERIST drowned in Dikrong river at Doimukh

July 16, 2022
Assam-Arunachal Sign Namsai Declaration To Resolve Boundary Disputes

Assam-Arunachal Sign Namsai Declaration To Resolve Boundary Disputes

July 15, 2022
BEEF Restaurant, Hotels has never hurt the sentiments of anyone in Arunachal Pradesh: APYC

BEEF Restaurant, Hotels has never hurt the sentiments of anyone in Arunachal Pradesh: APYC

July 15, 2022
Arunachal: The View of a Non-Beef Eater on recent Govt order regarding removal of the word 'BEEF'

Arunachal: The View of a Non-Beef Eater on recent Govt order regarding removal of the word ‘BEEF’

July 15, 2022
Arunachal: BJP MLA booked for alleged rape

Arunachal: Itanagar Police booked a BJP MLA for alleged rape

July 14, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button