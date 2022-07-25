Arunachal: Governor pays tributes to Kargil Heroes

Arunachal

ITANAGAR-  On the proud occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) paid tributes to the Kargil War Heroes. I salute the courage, patriotism and sacrifice of the gallant men of the Indian Armed Forces who valiantly fought and liberated the Indian Territory, in the high altitude area of Kargil Mountains, which were perfidiously occupied by the Pakistan Army.

In his message, the Governor said that Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed on 26th July, every year to mark the victory at the end of the 83 day Kargil War, on the same date in 1999.

This war took place on the highest battlefield of the world. Our brave soldiers fought with grit and guts for the territorial integrity of the Nation. The vigour and valour of the Indian Army in the Kargil War has been unparalleled. The whole nation stands beholden to the Kargil Heroes of the Indian Army, he said.

I join my fellow citizens of Arunachal Pradesh in paying our tribute to the martyrs of Kargil War. I am sanguine, Kargil Vijay Diwas will continue to inspire patriotism, nationalism and spirit of sacrifice for the defence of the Nation, amongst our countrymen always and every time, the Governor said in his message.

