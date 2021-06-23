Arunachal: Vaccination should be completed within the time frame- DC Kra Daadi 

PALIN- The Deputy Commissioner cum Chairman, District Health Society, Kra Daadi distirct, Higio Tala, chaired a Review cum Action Plan Meeting for Covid-19 Vaccination today at Panchayat Hall, Palin.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the task of vaccination should be completed within the time frame given by the state government. He reiterated that rumour mongers should never be believed. They don’t belong to any particular religion or caste but just spread rumours on their own individual capacity.

If you can’t spread positivity around please don’t spread negativity too, he quipped. We have to dispel the misconceptions regarding covid-19 vaccines doing rounds in our society. He further stated that we all must try to convince the left outs to take the vaccines.

Tala expressed hope that with the launching of Maha Abhiyaan, the vaccination percentage would increase as head count of each left out beneficiaries has been done. We have to devise such strategy that may attract more people to come forward for the vaccinations, he added.

Dr. Chasen Lowang Mallo, District Medical Officer briefed the gathering about the newly launched Maha Abhiyaan for Covid-19 Vaccination wherein all above 18 years of age are being vaccinated free of cost. She was hopeful that all targeted beneficiaries will be vaccinated by the end of September. For that to happen, she sought the support of all stakeholders.

Dr Nani Tanyo, District Reproductive and Child Health Officer (DRCHO) through a PowerPoint presentation gave the up to date status of covid-19 vaccination in the district.

He also shared the action plan for complete coverage of all targeted beneficiaries. He felt that administrative interventions would be required to bring forth the reluctant labourers of the highway construction agencies to the vaccination centres.

Now being the peak season of rice cultivation, people are busy in farming activities and as such vaccination schedule has to be adjusted as per their conveniences in order to get them fully vaccinated, he opined.

Byabang Roshan, Brand Ambassador for Covid-19 Vaccination programme requested all community and religious leaders to impress upon the public to get themselves vaccinated against this virus.

The meeting was attended by all Administrative Officers, Medical Officers of all Primary Health Centres, Bazaar Welfare Committee, NGOs, Religious leaders among others.