Arunachal: One killed, two injured in a landslide Kothung Village in Tirap

KHONSA: A 50-years-old man was killed, and his two son were injured in a landslide took place early this morning on Tuesday at New Kuthong village under Lazu administrative circle of Tirap district.

The man died on the spot was Late Ngowang Hangphuk, and his injured sons are Phujon Hangphuk and Chakto Hangphuk.

After receiving information about the incident , SDRF forces, Police team, Assam Rifles Jawans and Medical team, villagers of Kuthong and nearby villages immediately rushed the location to rescue the victims, informed Tirap Deputy Commissioner Taro Mize.

According to official source, During the incident all three of them, were sleeping in the Paddy field locally known as JUROP (Farm hut).

The two injured person Phujon Hangphuk and Chakto Hangphuk were admitted in Lazu PHC for treatment. and the body of the deceased Late Ngowang Hangphuk handed over to his family after performing Post Mortem by a team of Doctors at Kuthong village itself.